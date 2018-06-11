Austintown Salvation Army closing, still accepting donations

Although the Austintown Salvation Army store is closing, donations are still being accepted at the Boardman location.

The organizations has decided to close the Austintown location on August 31.

"The capacity to accept and sell donated goods is very limited at this location. This closure will allow us to focus resources on other direct client services, while still providing a wonderful retail store experience at our Boardman location," said Major Paul Moore, who oversees The Salvation Army Area Services in Mahoning County.

A 50% off sale begins at the Austintown location on Monday.

Individuals interested in donating clothing and other small household items can drop off items at the Boardman location or at The Salvation Army offices located on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

The Boardman Salvation Army Family Store is located at 444 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Boardman.