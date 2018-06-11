Movement taking A, B, and O out of words to promote blood donations

A new American Red Cross survey shows that widespread misconceptions about blood donation could be contributing to a shrinking blood donor population.

The Red Cross is joining an international movement, The Missing Types campaign to combat this trend.

The campaign is calling for new blood donors and those who haven't given in a while to help fill the gaps and ensure lifesaving blood remains available for patients.

During the campaign, the main blood groups, A, B, and O, are disappearing from brand logos, social media pages, signs and websites to draw attention to the critical role of every blood donor.

You can join the #MissingType movement by donating blood to the American Red Cross.