Koenig Resigns at Canfield

Canfield baseball coach Matt Koenig is stepping down after 13 seasons with the Cardinals.

His 242 wins are a school record. Keonig led the Cardinals to one state championship (2007), two regional semi final appearances, three regional runner up, and seven conference championships.

In his resignation letter, Koenig expressed his thanks to the Canfield administration and hopes the traditions continue in the future, along with new ideas under new leadership.