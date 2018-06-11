Mahoning County OVI Task Force conducting checkpoint this weeken - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning County OVI Task Force conducting checkpoint this weekend

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this weekend. 

Local saturation patrols will be conducted throughout the county as well.

The location and time of the checkpoint will be released later this week. 

The task force encourages motorists not to drink and drive. 

