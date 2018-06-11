Two-million dollar bond set for Howland man charged with Niles bar murder

Bond has been set at $2 million for a Howland man charged with the murder of Clayton Bender, who was shot and killed outside of a Niles bar Monday morning.

Robin Luke Caviness Jr., 38, appeared on video for arraignment in Niles Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Bender was shot outside of Madden's Bar on Route 422 around 2 a.m.

Police say the bar was not open to the public at the time of the shooting, but there was a private party going on at the business.

Detectives later learned that Bender attended the event, which was held for a recent Warren murder victim after a balloon release in their memory that same day.

Niles Police Captain, John Marshall said they have recovered the firearm they believe was used in the shooting.

Caviness was arrested without incident on Monday night according to police.