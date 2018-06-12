Police: Youngstown murder suspect may have fought with victim's son

Investigators are trying to find out if the person who shot a Youngstown woman as she answered the door of her North Side home was also involved in a fight with the victim's son in Austintown.

21 News has learned that the suspect sought for Sunday afternoon's shooting death of 66-year-old Diane Dent may be the same person who fought with Dent's son at a home in Austintown shortly before his mother was shot.

Police say the man who fought with Dent's son fled from the Austintown home, but they believe he may have then traveled to the Goleta Avenue home in Youngstown where the fatal shooting took place.

Detectives told 21 News earlier that they don't believe Diane Dent's shooting death was a random act.

The name of the suspect has not been released.