Car burns along Route 11 in Columbiana County

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
LISBON, Ohio -

People driving State Route 11 between Leetonia and Lisbon may have wondered why first responders were stopped along the side of the road.

Firefighters were putting out flames that broke out in a car next to the southbound lanes of the road Tuesday morning.

People in the area could see smoke towering over the burning car about three-and-a-half miles south of the Route 344 exit.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the woman driving the car got out safely and traffic was not impacted.

