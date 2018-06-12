Resurfacing begins on Route 62 west of Salem - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Resurfacing begins on Route 62 west of Salem

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
SALEM, Ohio -

Drivers who use a well-traveled stretch of road in Salem should be prepared to slow down for construction work.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says work begins this week to resurface U.S. Route 62 just west of Salem.

The work zone stretches from the intersection with State Route 173/SR 45 to the State Route 14 ramps.

ODOT says traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

The $667,000 project is scheduled for completion in late October.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms