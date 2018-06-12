Two seriously injured in head-on Sandy Creek crash

State Police in Mercer County say alcohol may have been involved in a head-on crash in Sandy Creek Township that left two drivers seriously injured.

Sixty-two-year-old Janette Scriven of Hadley told police a car was swerving in the oncoming lane of Petersburg Road on Thursday, so she stopped her car.

According to police, Scriven thought the other driver was trying to avoid hitting a deer.

Police say the other car didn't veer back into the proper lane and struck Scriven's car head-on before driving into a ditch.

The other driver, Benjamin Vossler, 46, of Hadley, Scriven, and two boys who were riding with Scrivens were taken to Greenville UPMC.

State Police say Vossler and Scriven both were seriously injured and flown by medical helicopter to another hospital for further treatment.

Police say they smelled alcohol on Vossler, who according to officers had glassy and bloodshot eyes.

As of Tuesday, state police had no update on the conditions of the victim and no charges had been filed.