Two sisters arrested after bloody brawl outside YMHA apartment

Police officers say they were covered in blood after breaking up a family feud involving twenty to thirty people across from the Gutknecht Towers apartment Monday evening.

Officers called for backup when they saw the crowd gathered in a Wood Street parking lot at around 9 p.m.

Witnesses told police that the fight started following an argument over a bracelet during a party at one of the apartments, and it spilled out into the street.

According to the police report, officers found “pools of blood and pieces of fake hair strewn about” in a fight that police say appeared to involve members of the same family.

Five officers were splattered with blood as they repeatedly tried to keep the battling factions from continuing the fight.

Police say since many of those involved were intoxicated, they had difficulty getting information on what happened.

However, they spoke with one of the victims while she was being treated at the hospital after being stabbed twice and struck on the head with a tire iron.

Another woman said she was stabbed while trying to stop the alleged attack on the other woman.

Police recovered a tire iron and knife from the scene of the melee and arrested two women, 56-year-old Thelma Banks, and 57-year-old Sandra Gray, both of Youngstown.

The women, who the police report identifies as sisters, were booked into the county jail on charges of felonious assault.