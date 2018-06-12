Mercer County adoptive father sentenced for endangering, indecent assault

A Mercer County man who once faced more than 300 criminal counts for allegedly molesting his adopted daughter, has been sentenced after pleaded guilty to two charges.

Sixty-year-old Michael Hamelly of Jackson Township appeared before a common pleas court judge on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault. He was fined and placed on probation for five years.

In 2016, Hamelly and his wife Charyn were charged with 554 charges including indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering children when it was alleged that the husband entered his then-teenage daughter's room to assault her more than a decade before.

The alleged victim testified in a lower court that she told her adopted mother about the assault, but the woman did not report the crimes.

The victim, who had been adopted from a foreign country, had a limited English vocabulary during the time when the alleged assaults took place.

All but a handful of the counts were dismissed when the cases were sent to the higher court.

Until Tuesday's plea, Michael Hamelly still could have been put on trial for endangering children, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

According to an attorney for Charyn Hamelly, now 55, the charges against her were deemed to be "non-pros", meaning she will not face criminal charges at that time.