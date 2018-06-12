Singing in Warren mission shower brings assault charge

A Youngstown man is accused of punching a staff member of the Warren Family Mission who told him to stop singing so loudly in the shower.

Brian Donlow is charged with assault after allegedly punching a mission staff member in the face Monday night.

The 38-year-old staff member told police that Donlow had been singing in the shower and was told to quiet down because it was time for “lights out” at the mission.

According to the police report, Donlow began yelling, threatening to stab the victim before he allegedly punched the staffer in the jaw.

Donlow, who had only been staying at the mission for two days, then allegedly broke a wooden door as he forced his way outside.

Police found Donlow walking on West Market Street and told him not to return to the mission.

An assault charge was filed in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday.