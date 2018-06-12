Detroit felons charged after New Castle police find $3,000, guns, and drugs

New Castle Police say two Detroit men are facing charges after police pulled over their vehicle and found drugs, guns, and more than $3,000 in cash.

According to New Castle Police, patrol officers and the Street Crimes Unit pulled over the vehicle on Tuesday near Jefferson Street.

Officers say they were able to detect the presence of narcotics in the car and immediately began a search.

Police say during the search they found two guns, a Bryco Arms .390 caliber handgun, and a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver that was reported stolen from Ellwood City.

Investigators say they also found several baggies of drugs, including one clear plastic bag containing 14.1 grams of crack cocaine, one box containing approximately 7.1 grams of heroin, and approximately 5.8 grams of marijuana.

A post on the department's Facebook page says they also discovered four different cell phones, $3,395 in cash, and a digital scale.

The two men in the car, both reportedly from Detroit, were identified as 24-year-old Darius Lee and 22-year-old Andre Lee.

New Castle Police say both Darius Lee and Andre Lee are prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony charges.

Both suspects are allegedly facing charges of persons not permitted to possess firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of possession with the intent to deliver (Cocaine and Heroin), three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.