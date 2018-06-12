Marshals searching for teen suspects in Youngstown weekend shooting

The U.S. Marshals are asking for the community's help to find two men who are considered armed and dangerous after a weekend shooting in Youngstown.

Police were called to East Judson Avenue around 11 p.m. on Saturday after 25-year-old Terance Hogue was found shot in the driveway.

Hogue was allegedly transported to Mercy Health with several gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday Marshals identified the suspects as 19-year-old Arthur Tarver and 18-year-old Ahmed Foose Jr.

Both suspects are wanted on charges of felonious assault.

Tarver is described as approximately 6' tall, 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Foose Jr is reportedly 6' tall, 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

The Marshals say tipsters may remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword "WANTED" and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Marshals say reward money may be available.