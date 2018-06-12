Bubon expected to be named Harding boys basketball coach - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Bubon expected to be named Harding boys basketball coach

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

Former Warren Harding basketball product Gabe Bubon is expected to be named the boys basketball coach at Warren Harding tonight.

Bubon was the head coach at Point Park University last season and has been a part of the Pioneers program for 13 years either as an assistant coach or player.

He replaces Andy Vlajkovich who became the head boys basketball coach at Canton McKinley.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms