Driver pleads guilty in deadly Madison Ave Expressway motorcycle crash

The driver of a motorcycle that crashed on the Madison Avenue Expressway last summer, leaving the passenger dead, has pleaded guilty.

Fifty-two-year-old Scott Quiggle was set to go on trial this week for a motorcycle crash in May 2017.

Eileen Hahn, 47, of Warren, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, died in the accident.

The motorcycle crashed in the eastbound lanes, closing the expressway between Interstate 680 and Belmont Avenue for several hours.

Quiggle was originally charged with one count of vehicular homicide, however, prosecutors later amended the charge to negligent homicide.

Quiggle pleaded guilty to the charge on Tuesday and is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

Youngstown Prosecutors say at this point they will ask a judge to sentence Quiggle to pay fines.

Under the law, Quiggle could face up to $1,000 in fines and a potential of up to 180 days in jail.

Prosecutors say they will not seek an order revoking Quiggle's driver's license.