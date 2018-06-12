Niles Board of Education passes athletics and activity fee

Students in the Niles school system that play sports or take part in band now have to pay a fee.

The athletic fee is $100.00 per sport for high school students with a cap of $200.00 per student or $400.00 per family. The activity fee, consisting of band and speech and debate is the same.

The fee for middle school students is $50.00 per sport with a cap of $200.00 per student or $400.00 per family.