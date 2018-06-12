OSP Lieutenant demoted after investigation into wife's crash

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant is under fire after an investigation into alleged wrongdoing.

According to OSP, Lieutenant Brian Holt of the Warren Post has been demoted and reassigned following an internal affairs investigation into "conduct unbecoming of an officer" and "responsibility of command".

OSP alleges that Holt failed to correct an issue made on a ticket to his wife following a crash on Route 46.

According to officials, a subordinate of Holt's, Trooper Doug Bolen, made a mistake on a court date, scheduling it for a date that was more than 30 days away.

Officials say Holt then contacted the Warren Municipal Court asking about what qualified as a "speedy trial". However, Holt is accused of failing to fix the error.

Investigators say Holt's wife then sent a request for the court to withdraw the charges based on a violation of speedy trial rights.

The motion was denied, and Mrs. Holt later pleaded guilty to the charge.

However, investigators say Holt is guilty of "exploiting the error of his subordinate."

Documents allege that Holt admitted to investigators that he did not write the motion requesting the charges to be dropped in his wife's case, however, he allegedly said that he "told her what to write in the motion."

Investigators say that Holt also told them that he"acted as a husband".

Holt has been reassigned to serve as a sergeant at the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and has been forced to take a pay cut.