Trumbull 911 center requesting radio system upgrades

First responders in Trumbull County want to upgrade their radio system.

The Trumbull County 911 Dispatch Center and sheriff's office are requesting about $1.4-million in funding from the county to pay for it.

Trumbull is one of only four counties in Ohio that has not upgraded to the statewide MARCS Radio system.

"This will greatly increase the quality of our radio coverage, our interoperability throughout the state, and increase our officer safety out there," said Ernie Cook, Trumbull 911 Director.

If the funding is approved by county commissioners on Wednesday, the system could be up and running by the end of 2018.