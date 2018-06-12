Boardman man receiving threats from account added on Facebook

A Boardman man says he accepted a friend request from a woman on Facebook and began receiving threats from the account.

According to a police report filed by the man, he began contact with the female who requested him. The report states the two exchanged messages and photographs.

The man then started to receive threats from the woman. She said he had to make a payment or she would expose him.

The man reportedly told police the female suspect asked how much he was willing to pay. When he told her $20, she said anything less than $500 and his "life would be ruined".

The police report states, the man started receiving threats over text message. The woman threatened him with arrest and fines of 75,000 Euros if he didn't pay.

Friends of the victim had been contacted by the woman.

The victim filed a report with Boardman Police Department.

Officers advised the victim to close his Facebook account and file a complaint with the Intenet Crime Complaint Center.