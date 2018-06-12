Authorities in Dayton seize enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people

Four people are under arrest after authorities in Dayton seized enough fentanyl to kill four million people.

Authorities with the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General's Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, seized the approximately 20 pounds of fentanyl Monday night.

As part of a large investigation, authorities believed the suspects were involved in narcotics trafficking. Agents conducted a series of traffic stops and searched a residence on Prentice Drive in New Carlisle, Ohio.

The following four suspects were arrested on drug charges:

Aguilar Reyes-Espinosa, of New Carlisle

Omar Cantu-Garcia, of Nuevo Leon, Mexico

David Cantu-Garcia, of Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Pedro Medina, of Nuevo Leon, Mexico

"This is another example of the ongoing battle against drug cartels bringing in illegal drugs into our communities. We recognize collaboration through federal, state and local partnerships are necessary to have a significant impact on the criminal organizations in Montgomery County and the Miami Valley," says Montgomery County Sheriff, Phil Plummer.

Authorities say a large amount of marijuana and more than $100,000 in cash were also seized in the bust.

"The amount of fentanyl seized in this case is enough to kill millions of people. There is no doubt that a significant seizure like this one has saved the lives of many Ohioans," says Steve Francis, HSI special agent in charge for Michigan and Ohio.

Authorities with the Clark County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

The suspects are currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on drug trafficking charges.