McDonald football raising money to replace stolen funds

For decades, the McDonald Little Blue Devils have enjoyed learning and playing football, but the field could be empty this year if MLBD doesn't raise the $600 it needs for insurance and money that is missing.

The new president of the MLBD, Ashley Sharlock, said, "Right now we're trying to rebuild our organization. We need to pay for insurance first, and we need to purchase all new helmets and uniforms for the football players and for the cheerleaders. We are not commenting right now on that matter that is in police and prosecutors hands, except to say it is very sad."

According to a police report, the former president of the McDonald Little Blue Devils football organization, Kayla Bowser, stole $4,206.93 from the organization by using the organizations debit card.

The thefts reportedly occurred from November 2017 to April 2018.

McDonald Village Lieutenant Ryan Ronghi said, "The thefts stopped when the money ran out. Other organization members were notified that there was no money in the account. Bowser was charged with theft, a felony 5, and with a misdemeanor count of passing bad checks. She was responsible for writing checks for two $150.00 scholarships and there were insufficient funds in the account for both of the checks when she wrote them. Mrs. Bowser admitted using the money."

The police report states after she was confronted with the shortfall, Bowser told two others in the McDonald Little Blue Devils football organization she was in a bad place financially and she was going to use her tax return to refund the account but she was unable to.

Bowser pleaded not guilty in court.

MLBD is holding a pepperoni roll fundraiser, along with a golf outing and they will have a tent to raise money at the firefighters festival.

You can find out details on the organizations Facebook page. A GoFundMe site has been set up called McDonald Little Blue Devil's organized by Shane Sharlock.

The new president of the organization says a second fundraiser was set up without the organization's knowledge.

"We welcome the wonderful Bowser kids back to play with the Little Blue Devil's and we expect to see their mom out there with the kids. Her husband, who is a coach, had no idea this was going on. He is expected to coach again this year," said Sharlock.