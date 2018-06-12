Local lawmakers react to President Trump's meeting with North Korean leader

President Trump says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is a great negotiator and wants to do what's right. But after a historic meeting in Singapore, who is walking away with what?

President Trump is walking away with a recommitment from North Korea to work toward denuclearization. No details have been released on when or how.

Kim Jong Un is walking away with security and an end to the U.S. South Korea military drills. Officials say tough sanctions will stay in place for now.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman says this event is something he's been waiting for. He also says he is skeptical of the promises North Korea is currently making. Portman said, "I am hopeful that the negotiations can achieve these goals. In the past, however, North Korea has used talks to stall while continuing its nuclear and missile programs, and empty promises cannot buy any more time."

Republican Governor John Kasich says the U.S. needs to remain vigilant. He said, "The Singapore arrangements are long on form and short on substance and leave much to be done. North Korea has a history of misleading the West and backing away from agreements. Many previous attempts have failed. Promises from North Korea don't matter."

Congressman Tim Ryan says our country has nothing to show for the summit other than empty promises. "Regrettably, it seems that we have nothing today to show for our efforts other than a toothless statement and the same promises that the North Korean regime has already given and broken many times over to previous presidents. On the other side, the North Koreans were given legitimacy on the world stage, and a compulsive assurance from President Trump that the U.S. would suspend joint military exercises with South Korea," Ryan said.

Congressman Bill Johnson has a more positive approach. Johnson says this 'new approach' is exactly what needed to happen. "The strategy used by previous administrations, both Republican and Democratic, clearly did not work, and it was time for a new approach. I'm hopeful that real progress was made in Singapore, the past does not have to dictate the future," said Johnson.