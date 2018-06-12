Congressman announces legislation to combat addiction

Congressman Bill Johnson announced the passing of his legislation TEACH.

TEACH stands for Training, Education, and Community Help and aims to help in the recovery of substance abuse disorder.

Johnson worked with Representative Paul Tonko of New York to pass the legislation.

"The opioid crisis claims the lives of an average of 115 Americans every day. It is imperative that our health professional education system and community partners are fully prepared to prevent, treat, and aid in recovery from substance abuse disorder," says Johnson.

Johnson sent out a statement saying emergency room visits related to overdoses are on the rise in virtually every state in the country.

He says this statistic creates a sense of urgency.

"The TEACH to Combat Addiction Act advances an all-hands-on-deck approach to the opioid crisis by leveraging the expertise of health care professional institutions with community partnerships to develop scalable models for integrating SUD prevention, treatment, and recovery more fully into professional education," Johnson added.

The legislation will now go to the U.S. Senate for approval.