Shields gets first since opener, White Sox beat Indians 5-1

Former Warren JFK and Twinsburg football coach Denny Zolciak is being inducted into the Ohio Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Friday night in Columbus.More >>
Dylan Covey carried a shutout into the eighth inning, continuing his impressive June and helping the Chicago White Sox beat Trevor Bauer and the Cleveland Indians 3-2 on Wednesday night.More >>
Jordy Mercer homered and had three RBIs, Jameson Taillon pitched seven effective innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates avoided a sweep with a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.More >>
Students in the Niles school system that play sports or take part in band now have to pay a fee.More >>
James Shields won for the first time since opening day, Yoan Moncada and Yolmer Sanchez homered to lead off a three-run first, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 5-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
Arizona scored two runs on wild pitches in the eighth inning, Jake Lamb hit a tying three-run homer in the seventh and the Diamondbacks took advantage of a hit by pitch to rally past the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5 on...More >>
Carlos Carrasco struck out 11 while pitching two-hit ball over seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Monday night.More >>
Cleveland Indians star reliever Andrew Miller is just about ready to start facing live batters.More >>
