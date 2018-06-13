Girard animal cruelty case goes before Ohio Supreme Court today

The Ohio Supreme Court today is scheduled to hear arguments over a lower court's decision to overturn the conviction of a Girard man for animal cruelty.

John Giordano was originally convicted of animal cruelty after a video surfaced showing him using his knee to force his four-year-old Rottweiler "Hazard" to the ground, then punching him with a closed fist.

The 11th District Court of Appeals threw out Giordano's plea deal last year because Girard Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Adler failed to ask the prosecutor to explain the circumstances surrounding the crime before finding Giordano guilty.

The Ohio Supreme Court decided that it will revisit the case and determine if Giordano's conviction should have been overturned.