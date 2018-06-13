Warren Hot Dog Shoppe holds Customer Appreciation Day

The summer season officially begins in just over a week and that means picnics and all the food that comes with them.

But if hot dogs are your favorite picnic food, you don't have to fire up the grill.

The owners of the Hot Dog Shoppe in Warren are showing their appreciation for customers by offering hot dogs for just fifty cents each today.

The restaurant at 740 West Market Street is offering the bargain franks from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13.

Operators say it's their way of saying “thanks” to all their loyal customers.