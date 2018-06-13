Heart Association recognizes care at St. Elizabeth Hospital

The American Heart Association has given St. Elizabeth Hospital its Gold Plus Quality Award for Heart Failure Care for the seventh year in a row.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence, according to the Heart Association.

The goal is speeding recovery and reducing hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.

The award means the hospital meets specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure patients at a set level for a designated period. The measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies.

Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their heart failure and overall health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

“When conventional heart therapies no longer work, we look at new technologies and ways to treat those considered to be in advanced failure,” said Dr. Hayah Kassis-George, Advanced Heart Failure Physician at the Mercy Health Heart and Vascular Institute. “Not only are these patients provided with a whole-team approach to their care plan, we use specialized, high-tech devices such as Cardiomems to continuously monitor patients.” She added.

Cardiomems technology acts as a water gauge for the heart that monitors fluid build-up in the chest. Once a day, the patient is asked to lay down on a special pillow that will upload their fluid level to the physician’s office.

If the level is high, the patient is contacted and an intervention may be required.

“We see some patients with high levels that don’t have symptoms so this device helps us keep people out of the hospital,” said Dr. Kassis-George.