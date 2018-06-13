Coroner identifies body found in Warren Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Coroner identifies body found in Warren Township

WARREN TWP., Ohio -

Authorities have identified the body of a man found by two men fishing near an old dumping site near State Route 5 Sunday afternoon.

The Trumbull County Coroner tells 21 News that investigators used dental records to identify the body as that of a 48-year-old Portage County man who was last seen in May.

The coroner ruled the death of the Paris Township man a suicide.  Under most circumstances, 21 News does not release the names of people who have taken their own life.

The decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Burnett Road. 

