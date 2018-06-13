Cannon's Chophouse moving from Hermitage to Grove City

A Hermitage restaurant has closed its doors as owners say they are moving to a larger space in another part of Mercer County.

Some customers were surprised this week when they went to Cannon's Chophouse on East State Street and found that the business was closed.

According to a media release, the restaurant closed on Tuesday and will move to a new, larger facility in Grove City.

Owner Charlie Bish says he expects to open a 180-seat restaurant at a location adjacent to Grove City Premium Outlets sometime this winter.

“It's bittersweet,” said Bish. “The people of Hermitage have been great to us since we made this our second restaurant in 2011 and we really appreciate it. But we think it's time to step up our game and offer customers a completely new venue.”

The media release says that there are plans to open a Cannon's Chophouse in Erie next month.

Cannon's Chophouse also has restaurants near Cannonsburg and Meadville.