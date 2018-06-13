Coroner reveals cause of Warren woman's death after murder in Columbus

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has released their final report, including what they say caused the death of a 24-year-old Warren native who was murdered in Columbus earlier this year.

The body of 24-year-old Rachel Anderson was found in her Allegheny Avenue apartment in January after she was reported missing by co-workers concerned because she did not arrive at work at the Shaw Davis Funeral Home.

According to the Columbus Division of Police Sergeant Stan Latta, several of Anderson's credit cards were being used after her death. Latta said agents were able to track their use to a person who was interviewed extensively.

That person then pointed them in the direction of 53-year-old Anthony Pardon.

Sgt. Latta also said that DNA evidence found inside Anderson's apartment came back as a positive match to Pardon, who was in the crime database due to previous convictions.

Now, the Coroner's Office has released a final report, identifying what they believe killed Anderson.

According to a coroner's report, investigators have now determined that Anderson was killed by a stab wound to the neck and head.

The Coroner says Anderson was stabbed in the back of the neck by a blade that went into her skull.

In addition, the coroner's report says Anderson had several bruises along her neck and upper area of her torso. The report also says there was evidence that Anderson was strangled.

The report also lists that there was a blunt force injury to Anderson's head and evidence of a hemorrhage in her skull.

The coroner also alleges that there were indents and abrasions along her arms, wrists, and ankles.

Pardon was previously indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and rape.

Officials said at that time that Pardon lived a short distance from Anderson's apartment, and made contact at some point. However, police said they were still trying to determine whether Pardon was specifically "scoping Anderson out".

Columbus Police investigators say Pardon was not registered as a sex offender at the time of Anderson's death, despite pleading guilty in 1982 to charges of aggravated robbery, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and rape.

The Georgia Supreme Court says Pardon moved to Georgia around 2006-2007 and applied for a maintenance position using a false name. According to that Appeals Court ruling, Pardon proceeded to move back to Ohio at that point.

Pardon in scheduled to go before a jury next week. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Anderson was a graduate of Warren City Schools.

Youngstown State University also said Anderson attended the university for a while and was placed on the Dean's List in 2015.