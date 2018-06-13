Power being restored to customers in Mercer County

Power is being restored to First Energy customers in Mercer County after an afternoon outage left thousands without electricity.

According to First Energy, as of 2:30 p.m. more than 3,700 customers were without electricity. By 5 p.m. that number had fallen to 438.

Hermitage City had the most outages, initially reporting 2,588 customers without power. By 5 p.m. that number remained at 395.

The company's website does not list the cause of the outages but says crews have been dispatched.

Hermitage City officials shared on their social media pages that there was a power substation failure.

Officials ask drivers to please use caution when driving through the area as the police and fire departments are staffing affected traffic light intersections.

Power is expected to be restored to all customers by 8 p.m.