Farrell police asking for help investigating juvenile shooting

Investigators from the Farrell Police Department are asking the community for help to get to the truth of a shooting that left a juvenile injured.

Police were called out to the 700 block of Hamilton Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

A release from police says officers found a juvenile male that had been shot with a shotgun.

Officials say the boy was taken to the hospital with a "non-life threatening injury".

Police have not released the age or identity of the young man.

However, investigators say statements from the boy and witnesses were inconsistent with evidence at the scene.

Officials say they are working to piece together what happened, and if a crime was committed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farrell Police Department at 724-983-2720 or by emailing police@cityoffarrell.com