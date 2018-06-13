Beautiful End To Week But Hot Weekend On The Way - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Beautiful End To Week But Hot Weekend On The Way

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

The very muggy air that parked over the Valley on Wednesday will be long gone by daybreak Thursday. A much drier air mass will be accompanied by plenty of sunshine throughout the day. A perfect day to get outdoors! 

Friday will be very similar...just a couple of degrees warmer in the afternoon. As the weekend gets underway, the air mass will continue to warm and humidity levels will start creeping up. There is a small risk for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday night and during Sunday, but most of the time is expected to be rain-free. 

Heat Index values will reach the mid 90s both Sunday and Monday. It will not be as hot by the middle of the work week.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms