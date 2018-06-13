Former Warren JFK football coach Zolciak enters hall of fame

Former Warren JFK and Twinsburg football coach Denny Zolciak is being inducted into the Ohio Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Friday night in Columbus.

Zolciak was the head coach of the Eagles for 14 years, (1977-1990) had a record of 107-43 and reached the state championship game in 1989. At Twinsburg, he was 50-24 over seven years (1991-1997).

His teams made the playoffs eight times.

Zolciak started coaching for the late Tony Napolet at Warren JFK, then spent time at Niles before returning to the Eagles.

Following his final year as a head coach, he returned to Warren JFK and coached another 16 seasons under Napolet and Dave Pappada.