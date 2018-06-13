Progress continues for the Youngstown Amphitheater project

21 News has some updates on the progression of the Youngstown Amphitheater project.

A time-lapse video has shown that from June 6th up to now, shows dirt being moved around and some cement brings poured. This means that progress is being made.

Charles Sasho, Director of Civil Engineering in Youngstown, told 21 News, "Right now we're working on foundations going in and some structural steel going up."

Representatives stated that the contractor has until December 6th, or six months, to finish the project, but the city says it will likely suspend that contract in November due to weather conditions.

This means that landscaping and paving are expected to be complete by Spring 2019.

According to representatives, people will also see work called Road Diet taking place on Front Street, with the possibility of a lane being reduced on Front Street, South Avenue to Burton and Marshall Streets.

This is intended to create a more pedestrian-friendly walkway.

City representative's said that the city hopes to become a mecca for downtown activity during the summer.

Youngstown Mayor Jamal Tito Brown told 21 News, "It's a regional attraction, but it's city-owned. I think for the economic boom that we're looking for, this is just another tool to get people to come down and spend money in the city of Youngstown."