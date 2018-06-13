Recent Quinnipiac poll says Ohio governors race too close to call

21 News received the earliest indications of how November's gubernatorial race is going to end up.

A Quinnipiac poll (http://poll.qu.edu/) released today showed that there is a very tight race between Democrat Richard Cordray and Republican Mike DeWine.

Cordray currently sits at 42 percent, making him slightly ahead of DeWine, who currently sits at 40 percent.

Quinnipiac noted that their margin of error is 3.7 percent, which makes this race too close to call.