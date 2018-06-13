Hermitage Bakery reopens

Hermitage Bakery has officially reopened under new ownership.

The bakery on North Buhl Farm Drive closed in February.

A tough loss for the community, especially for frequent customers like Jane Gustas from Hermitage.

"The last day it was open, I was depressed, " said Gustas. "I sent my husband here for the Ho Ho Cake and anything we could get. But now I am so excited that they are open again."

Hermitage Bakery reopened Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. The owners told 21 News they had a steady crowd all day and customers were very excited.

For the Gustas' family, Hermitage Bakery had become a weekly tradition and a place they had been going to for years before it closed.

"We would come here after church every Sunday for Italian bread and cookies," said 13-year-old Mckenzie Gustas. "I'm excited it's back open. I got some really great birthday cakes here."

Naiela Mataria and her husband now own and operate the bakery.

They told 21 News the recipes are still the same and they want to keep the tradition of the bakery going.

The shop is open Tuesday through Sunday, 5:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m., except on Sunday's, when it closes at 2:30 p.m.

The full-service bakery still offers the same array of treats, including custom cakes, kolachi (nut rolls), donuts, cookies, cupcakes, bread, sweet rolls, and pastries.