Authorities: Teen dead, 1 wounded in Pennsylvania shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting in a western Pennsylvania neighborhood left a teenager dead and another person injured.

Allegheny County officials say police responding to the shooting in McKeesport shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday found a person with a gunshot wound to the head lying on the front porch of a home.

The victim, identified by the medical examiner's office as 17-year-old Khaire Cole, was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. Another victim was shot in the leg but is expected to recover.

It wasn't immediately clear where the shooting occurred. Witnesses say they saw three people fleeing from the scene. No arrests were immediately reported.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.