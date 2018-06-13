Fight over redistricting, judicial elections shifts to House

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The fight over trying to take politics out of drawing Pennsylvania's legislative and congressional districts is shifting to the state House of Representatives, where majority Republicans may be mostly interested in overhauling how state appeals judges are elected.

A measure to amend the state constitution passed the Republican-controlled state Senate, 35-14, a near party-line vote Wednesday. It heads to the House.

Under the bill, state appellate judges would be elected by district, rather than statewide. It also would create a commission of citizens approved by supermajorities of lawmakers to draw Pennsylvania's congressional and legislative districts.

Rep. Dan Moul says his fellow Republicans seem more interested in creating judicial districts than creating a redistricting commission.

The move comes amid Republican backlash over Pennsylvania's Democratic-majority Supreme Court overturning the state's GOP-drawn map of congressional districts.

