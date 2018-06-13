Official: Woman dies in fire apparently trying to rescue cat

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who apparently re-entered her burning home to try to rescue a cat died in the early morning fire in eastern Pennsylvania.

Fire crews called to the Allentown home at about 1 a.m. Wednesday reported flames and smoke coming from the rear.

Capt. John Christopher said one person got out and another was rescued and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest with injuries believed not to be life-threatening.

Christopher said "The woman at one point was out of house and evidently went back in for a cat." She was later found unresponsive on the second floor.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 54-year-old Sharon Ann Hohl died of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. It's unclear what happened to the cat.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.