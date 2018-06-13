Man to face charges in shots fired at police officers

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a 20-year-old man will face charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault after shots were fired at two western Pennsylvania police officers.

Allegheny County officials say the North Braddock officers were sent to a vacant home on a report of teens being abducted at gunpoint. They were trying to gain entry when shots were fired at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

One officer was hit in the chest but body armor stopped the bullet. That officer was cut on the forearm and another officer cut on the scalp, possibly by bullets or flying glass.

A fleeing man arrested later in Rankin is believed to have been the shooter. Police say the abduction report was fictitious but there's no reason to believe there was a plan to ambush the officers.

