Ex-Rep. Gabby Giffords speaks against gun violence in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords has urged political action against gun violence during an Ohio appearance for a Democratic congressional candidate.

Giffords and more than 100 other women gathered Wednesday evening for the launch of "Women for Aftab," backing Aftab Pureval's (PYUR'-vahlz') 1st House District challenge to veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot (SHAH'-but).

She was introduced by Abbie Youkilis, the aunt of 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg who was killed in the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The girl's grandparents sat just in front of Giffords.

Giffords, a Democrat, was severely wounded in a 2011 mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona, that killed six people.

Pureval, Hamilton County clerk of courts, pledges to support equal pay for women and to protect health care coverage and paid family leave.

