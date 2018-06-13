New Niles At Home Decor Store holds soft opening

The new At Home Decor Superstore in Niles held a soft opening on Wednesday.

The store, located at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles, is nearly 85,000 square feet and is fully stocked with more than 50,000 items for indoor and outdoor.

The home decor items range from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art, and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor.

"As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our first store in the Niles market," said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird in a press release. "Our vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience."

Eastwood Mall's Joe Bell told 21 News, on June 30, the local At Home team will host a community open house where the management will present a donation to the local Habitat for Humanity chapter, which is a national At Home partner.

Bell said that shoppers will have the chance to get in on gift card giveaways at the Open House.

The exact time of events for that day has yet to be released.

The At Home Eastwood Mall complex is the only location within 75 miles of that area.