Hot Dog Shoppe in Warren celebrates customer appreciation day

Ask just about anyone in Trumbull County where a good place to eat is and chances are they'll tell you the Hot Dog Shoppe in Warren.

It's been a staple in the community for 72 years and on Wednesday, they hosted customer appreciation day and served up .50 cent hot dogs.

"We just appreciate the people, the customers, the employees, just appreciate them," said co-owner Jack Doverspike.

No matter who you run into at the Hot Dog Shoppe, the stories are all the same.

"I've loved this place ever since I was a little kid, this is the best place in town," said Warren native Felice Robinson. "Best hot dogs, softest bread, best sauce, I love everything about it."

"Everybody comes to the Hot Dog Shoppe, everybody," said Jennifer Click.

It certainly looked like it on Wednesday as people were lined up outside the door the entire day for customer appreciation day. Some were waiting as long as 30 minutes outside.

"It is absolutely worth the wait," said John Milen.

The Hot Dog Shoppe was opened back in 1946 by three soldiers who returned home from World War II. For 72 years, the Hot Dog Shoppe has remained a valley favorite.

"Hot dogs come out of southern Ohio, buns from Schwebel in Youngstown, beef is Iowa, french fries from the middle of the country. Nothing is more american than the Hot Dog Shoppe," said Doverspike.

While the value and service are key ingredients to the Hot Dog Shoppe's long lasting success, there's something else that seems to stand out.

"The sauce," said Jamie and Terri Deen.

"The sauce," said Rob Cavin.

"The sauce," said Milen.

"I would definitely have to say the sauce , it's not like anything else you've had anywhere else," said Derek Langley.

Whether it's ketchup and mustard or chili and cheese, The Hot Dog Shoppe stands the test of time in warming the hearts and belly's of the Mahoning Valley.

"It tastes exactly the same as the first time I tasted it as a kid. Nothing has changed except for maybe the decor a bit," said Robinson. "This is the best place in town."

For customer appreciation day, Doverspike says they were prepared to serve 18,000 hot dogs. He guessed they were over 12,000 by 6 p.m.