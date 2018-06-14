Trucker injured, cited after crash on I-80 in Hubbard - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trucker injured, cited after crash on I-80 in Hubbard

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
HUBBARD, Ohio -

One person was injured in an accident that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 for about three hours early today.

The interstate was closed at U.S. 62 at 1:30 a.m. after two semi-tractor trailers collided.

State Troopers say 27-year-old Kenneth Gingerich of Fresno, Ohio fell asleep as he was driving a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near the exit to US Route 62. 

Gingerich's truck, which was hauling shelled corn, overturned after rear-ending another tractor-trailer, blocking both eastbound lanes.

The corn spilled onto the highway and the truck caught fire.

Troopers say Gingerich was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the other truck, Gurmail Singh, 57 years old of Ottawa, Ontario, was not injured in the crash.

Eastbound traffic was diverted from the interstate and onto US Route 62 until the Interstate could be re-opened.

Gingerich was cited for failing to maintain assured clear distance ahead and driving a commercial motor vehicle with impaired ability or alertness.

