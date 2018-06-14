YPD officer back at work after opioid exposure

A member of the Youngstown's Police Department's Vice Unit is back at work after being treated at a hospital for exposure to an opioid.

A police report says an ambulance took Officer Jimmy Hughes, Jr. to St. Elizabeth Hospital following a drug raid at a home at 347 Willis Avenue late Wednesday.

The report says during the raid, Hughes was exposed to an opioid while he was testing the material.

Police tell 21 News that Officer Hughes vomited after the exposure. However, he was not treated with Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug.

Investigators say there is evidence that Hughes came in contact with heroin and fentanyl.

During the search of the Willis Avenue home, police say they found six bags of heroin and one bag of fentanyl, which the DEA says is fifty times more powerful than heroin.

Since an East Liverpool Police Officer was exposed to an opioid during an arrest last year, policies and protocols have been instituted to protect first responders who answer calls involving opiates.

Officer Hughes was working at YPD again on Thursday.

The search also turned up two bags of crack cocaine, two guns, two digital scales, several pills including 21 Oxycontin tablets, and $1,700.

Police arrested 41-year-old Vincent Hill and 32-year-old Raylen Wallace on charges of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

About an hour earlier, The vice unit arrested three people following the search at a home on the 1300 block of Campbell Street.

The raid turned up one bag of fentanyl, a bag of crack cocaine, one bag containing crack and heroin, five bags of marijuana, a handgun and $1,667.

Police filed drug charges against 34-year-old Christopher Jones, Jr., 26-year-old Brittany Shelton, and 34-year-old Dwan Ford.