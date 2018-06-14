Bonds set for Judson Avenue shooting suspects in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Bonds set for Judson Avenue shooting suspects in Youngstown

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The bonds are set for two teens suspected of a weekend shooting on Youngstown's south side.

U.S. Marshals say 19-year-old Arthur Tarver and 18-year-old Ahmed Foose, Jr. are suspects in Saturday's shooting on East Judson Avenue.

Both of their bonds were set at $175,000 when they were arraigned by video Friday afternoon. 

Foose surrendered to the Youngstown Police Department on Wednesday. 

Investigators say they believe Tarver and Foose, Jr. were involved in the shooting of 25-year-old Terance Hogue, who was found lying in a driveway with several gunshot wounds.

Hogue was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for treatment. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms