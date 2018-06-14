Bonds set for Judson Avenue shooting suspects in Youngstown

The bonds are set for two teens suspected of a weekend shooting on Youngstown's south side.

U.S. Marshals say 19-year-old Arthur Tarver and 18-year-old Ahmed Foose, Jr. are suspects in Saturday's shooting on East Judson Avenue.

Both of their bonds were set at $175,000 when they were arraigned by video Friday afternoon.

Foose surrendered to the Youngstown Police Department on Wednesday.

Investigators say they believe Tarver and Foose, Jr. were involved in the shooting of 25-year-old Terance Hogue, who was found lying in a driveway with several gunshot wounds.

Hogue was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for treatment.