Warren man sentenced for fatal motorcycle crash

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
There will be no jail time for the driver of a motorcycle that crashed on the Madison Avenue Expressway last summer, leaving the passenger dead.

After pleading guilty earlier this week to negligent homicide, 52-year-old Scott Quiggle was sentenced Thursday to 18 months probation and a $500 fine.

Eileen Hahn, 47, of Warren, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, died in the accident in May of last year.

The motorcycle crashed in the eastbound lanes, closing the expressway between Interstate 680 and Belmont Avenue for several hours.

Quiggle entered the plea as he was about to go on trial for vehicular homicide.

Under the law, Quiggle could have faced up to $1,000 in fines and up to 180 days in jail. 

Prosecutors said they would not seek an order revoking Quiggle's driver's license.

