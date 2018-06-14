Two injured in crash that closed Route 45 near Salem

Two people are being treated at area hospitals after an accident that shut down an intersection near Salem.

State Troopers say State Route 45 was closed for about two hours after a car and a truck collided at Salem Grange Road at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The woman driving the car and female passenger were both injured.

One of the victims was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital by helicopter. An ambulance took the passenger to Salem Regional Medical Center.

The names or conditions of the victims are not yet available.

Troopers are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.