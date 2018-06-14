Two injured in crash that closed Route 45 near Salem - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two injured in crash that closed Route 45 near Salem

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
SALEM, Ohio -

Two people are being treated at area hospitals after an accident that shut down an intersection near Salem.

State Troopers say State Route 45 was closed for about two hours after a car and a truck collided at Salem Grange Road at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The woman driving the car and female passenger were both injured.

One of the victims was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital by helicopter.  An ambulance took the passenger to  Salem Regional Medical Center.

The names or conditions of the victims are not yet available.

Troopers are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 17-year-old boy shot in leg in Warren Township Friday night

    17-year-old boy shot in leg in Warren Township Friday night

    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-06-17 01:59:34 GMT

    A shooting took place Friday night near 6th Street and Todd Avenue in Warren Township.

    More >>

    A shooting took place Friday night near 6th Street and Todd Avenue in Warren Township.

    More >>

  • Abandoned house catches on fire in Youngstown

    Abandoned house catches on fire in Youngstown

    Saturday, June 16 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-06-16 23:11:38 GMT

    The Youngstown fire department is investigating a fire at an abandoned house on the city's south side. 

    More >>

    The Youngstown fire department is investigating a fire at an abandoned house on the city's south side. 

    More >>

  • Lordstown Village Council holds first reading on TJX

    Lordstown Village Council holds first reading on TJX

    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:50:15 GMT
    The Lordstown Village Council held a public hearing on Saturday to continue the process of moving a TJX distribution center to Lordstown.  The 11 a.m. hearing took public comments on a request to rezone or reclassify seven parcels of land, totaling 290 acres zoned residential to industrial. Andrew Mastrangelo, Manager of Media Relations for TJX, told 21 News, “We are pleased with the progress being made in this process and are grateful to the Council for taking the t...More >>
    The Lordstown Village Council held a public hearing on Saturday to continue the process of moving a TJX distribution center to Lordstown.  The 11 a.m. hearing took public comments on a request to rezone or reclassify seven parcels of land, totaling 290 acres zoned residential to industrial. Andrew Mastrangelo, Manager of Media Relations for TJX, told 21 News, “We are pleased with the progress being made in this process and are grateful to the Council for taking the t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms